Channing Tatum to dedicate his upcoming children's book to his daughter

Channing Tatum will dedicate his upcoming children's book to his daughter. The 40-year-old actor is set to release 'The One and Only Sparkella' on May 4, 2021, and it has now been revealed he plans on dedicating the picture book to his six-year-old daughter Everly, whom he has with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. According to People magazine, the dedication will read: "To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known. You are my greatest teacher. "My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created. This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl ... Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love." 'The One and Only Sparkella' follows the story of a girl named Ella, who gets teased at school for her love of sparkly things, but is encouraged to keep being herself by her father.

The book is the first in a planned series about Sparkella, and comes as Channing has previously spoken about how being a father to his daughter is his favourite job.

Following his split from Jenna - who is now married to Steve Kazee, with whom she has five-month-old son Callum - the 'Magic Mike' actor admitted he was finding it "scary" to be a single dad, because he had to learn how to "show boundaries" and set up a "structure" for Everly.

Speaking earlier this year, he said: "I never in a million years thought I would be a single dad. It's a different dynamic when you have a daughter, it's scary. I thought it would just be playing, have a wrestle and just do craziness.

"Then you realise you have to show boundaries, and it's fun to do things inside a structure."

And the '21 Jump Street' star said he's most worried about teaching Everly how to deal with "fear".

He added: "Relationships have fear, whether they are with your daughter or with a wife, a girlfriend.

"The biggest fear I have with Everly is teaching her how to manage fear."