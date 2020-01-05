Charlize Theron wants to let her daughter Jackson tell her own story about her gender identity.
The ‘Bombshell’ star previously revealed her seven-year-old daughter Jackson - who was born a boy - came out as transgender when she was just three, and has now said she doesn’t want to tell people about Jackson’s experiences before the youngster feels ready to speak about it herself.
During an interview with Pride Source, Charlize was asked: “I’m curious if having a daughter who happens to be transgender influences your decisions when it comes to taking on the LGBTQ characters you do or, for that matter, don’t.”
And she replied: “Well, this is all pretty new for us, so it hasn’t really kind of come into question. I don’t really necessarily know if it will.
“My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story. I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her.”