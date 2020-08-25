Chrissy Teigen buys school supplies for teachers

Chrissy Teigen has been buying school supplies for teachers who are struggling to kit out their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

The 34-year-old model is homeschooling her children - Luna, four, and Miles, two, whom she has with her husband John Legend - amid the coronavirus pandemic, but as many schools prepare to re-open after the summer break, Chrissy has offered to foot the bill of some much-needed supplies.

Chrissy, who is currently expecting her and John’s third child, posted several pictures of her at-home classroom on social media, and told teachers to leave their Amazon wishlists in the comments, where she then went through and bought the items they had requested.

Everyone get ready for .... miss chrissy. pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!) pic.twitter.com/NIaMsh3cCH — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

She said: “If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can! (sic)”

The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star later revealed she’d managed to fulfil the requests on 50 lists, whilst others had also been kind enough to buy some of the products.