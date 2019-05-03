Teigen's post got more than 1 500 retweets and over 10 000 likes. Picture: Reuters

A lot of the time celebrities can be seen frolicking on social media by showing off their latest designer duds or giving us instant FOMO while jetting off on exotic holidays. 

But there are times that they use their fame for good. Case in point is Chrissy Teigen. A fierce campaigner for maternal mental health, the US model has taken to Twitter to highlight the effects of postpartum depression as the world observes Maternal Mental Health Month.

She sent out a call to moms to post what they wish they knew or had done when they were going through it. Her post got more than 1 500 retweets and over 10 000 likes. But the interesting part was how raw and honest some moms were in their posts.

Below is just some of the sage advice they dished out.