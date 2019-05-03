Teigen's post got more than 1 500 retweets and over 10 000 likes. Picture: Reuters

A lot of the time celebrities can be seen frolicking on social media by showing off their latest designer duds or giving us instant FOMO while jetting off on exotic holidays. But there are times that they use their fame for good. Case in point is Chrissy Teigen. A fierce campaigner for maternal mental health, the US model has taken to Twitter to highlight the effects of postpartum depression as the world observes Maternal Mental Health Month.

She sent out a call to moms to post what they wish they knew or had done when they were going through it. Her post got more than 1 500 retweets and over 10 000 likes. But the interesting part was how raw and honest some moms were in their posts.

It’s Maternal Mental Health Month. Let’s help all the moms who may be going through #postpartumdepression. Post what you wish you knew or had done when you were going through it. #MyWishforMoms And, if your family needs help, check out https://t.co/Hm4KxDCn07 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 2, 2019

Below is just some of the sage advice they dished out.

It’s ok to not be ok. It’s ok to put the baby down in a safe place and walk away to collect yourself. It’s ok to ask for help. I wish I had more people asking how I was doing as opposed to how the baby was doing. The baby has it easy. The mama does not. — Jassy (@MamaofChaos) May 2, 2019





I wish I had stood up to the lactation consultant at the hospital more and stressed that my health is as important too. The “NEED” to breastfeed is just one way moms are made to feel like it’s ALL THEIR FAULT if something goes wrong. Nothing is wrong; it’s ok to use some formula. — Erin Rock (@araema) May 2, 2019





A break, sometimes you just need a break. A shower, long drive, silence, anything to keep you straight. You are a mother, yes, but you were someone before you were a mom. Don't lose her. — ✨ A Girl is No One ✨ (@_Artistry) May 2, 2019



