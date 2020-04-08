Chrissy Teigen grateful to have help while self-isolating

Chrissy Teigen is grateful to have home help and be able to work at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Sports Illustrated' model - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 22 months, with her husband John Legend - admits she feels so blessed to have such "wonderful people" around her who can help out.

She said: "My mom is still with us and we have [others helping as well]. That's why whenever I get asked like, 'How are you doing?' I'm like, I can't say anything but 'Great' because we have so much help.

"We have really wonderful people around us who are helping our world still go round, where we're still able to work and take meetings - do these interviews - and get that break where someone else can take your child in the pool. I give an incredible amount of thanks to the people that we have who still want to be here with us."

And the 34-year-old model has lamented the current unemployment situation across the whole of the United States.