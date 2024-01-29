Clever ways to get your kids to eat their vegetables

Even though you know it’s good for you, many adults still find it hard to eat their vegetables. Now, can you imagine how kids must feel when you put a plate of veggies down in front of them?

Many kids are picky eaters and the one thing they are picky about is what vegetables they want to eat, if any at all. However, instilling healthy eating habits and getting your little ones to enjoy vegetables can set them up for a lifetime of good health. Here are a few ways to get your children to eat vegetables and make mealtime more enjoyable for the whole family.

Make it fun Kids are more likely to try new foods if they find them interesting or fun. Get creative by presenting vegetables in imaginative ways.

For example, you can create funny faces on their plates using various vegetables or turn vegetables into shapes like flowers or animals. Involve them in meal planning and preparation Take your child grocery shopping and let them choose their favourite vegetables.

This way, they will feel a sense of ownership over their food choices. Additionally, involve them in preparing meals and let them help wash, chop, or mix the vegetables.

Get your little ones involved while you cook. Picture: Freepik/rawpixel.com This hands-on experience can make them more interested in trying the final dish. Add it to their favourite dishes

Sneak vegetables into foods that your child already enjoys. For instance, puree vegetables and add them to spaghetti sauce, soups, or smoothies. This way, they'll consume the vegetables without even realising it.

Offer a variety of options Don't limit yourself to just one type of vegetable. Provide a range of colourful and flavourful options.

Some kids might prefer raw vegetables like baby carrots or cucumber sticks, while others might enjoy cooked vegetables such as steamed broccoli or roasted sweet potatoes. Experiment with different cooking methods and flavours to cater to their preferences. Make vegetables accessible and visible

Keep a bowl of washed and cut vegetables in the refrigerator for easy snacking. When children see vegetables readily available, they are more likely to grab them as a quick and healthy snack option. Be patient

It often takes multiple exposures for children to accept new foods, including vegetables. Don't give up if they reject vegetables initially. Continue to offer them in different ways, cooked or raw.