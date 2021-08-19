Closing the gap on childhood tooth cavities

Every evening like clockwork, I stand beside my 6-year-old while she stands over the sink and brushes her teeth. I’ve become the nagging mother, asking her at least three times a day if she’s done it. She’s admitted on numerous occasions that she hates doing it; it’s become a laborious chore that she can’t get out of. Luckily, she hasn’t had any tooth cavities but the moment she complains about toothache, I rush her off to the dentist.

I can’t help it. It’s the neurotic in me – I blame it on my childhood when every trip to the dentist involved an extraction. My fears aren’t unfounded because nearly 70% of South African children have experienced tooth cavities, according to 2019 data on “Children in South Africa” by Katharine Hall. Another frightening fact is that almost two-thirds of South African parents think there is not enough access to dental care, and many don’t feel confident teaching their children about oral care, Insights Fuelling Growth reported on their findings during 2020 research.

The World Health Organization states children and adolescents are most at risk of experiencing cavities for a number of reasons, including too much sugar or poor oral hygiene habits. By the time South African children are 15 years old, over two-thirds have had teeth pulled out and over half have required hospital care because of tooth cavities. Prominent dentist Dr Bongiwe Nhlangulela, also known as “Dr Bee”, has warned that children copy their parents. “We know that Covid-19 has significantly disrupted our world in unprecedented ways, but the basics of dental care still apply, pandemic or not. We have to remember that most things in dentistry are preventable, so it’s critical for every one of us – and parents have a particular responsibility – to drive the educational message around prevention, to see these actions applied in our daily lives,” she said.

Parents need to feel empowered to support their children in developing good oral hygiene, which includes brushing twice a day for two minutes an knowing which foods and drinks to avoid to help prevent childhood cavities. One such initiative which is hoping to close the childhood cavities gap is Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures programme. “It’s distressing that the mental and physical well-being of so many children is being impacted because of tooth decay,” said Francois Falls, general manager of Colgate South Africa.

“Access to the right products and healthy brushing habits every day is something we may take for granted. In many ways, it feels like it should be a basic human right. But for some, it’s not,” he added. Through Transnet Phelophepa trains, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures has provided free, mobile health-care clinics that travel to rural parts of South Africa delivering dental check-ups. Dr. Bee’s tips for optimal oral health in children: