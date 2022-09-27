Consider these factors when choosing the right school for your child

Choosing the right learning environment for one’s young child is essential as it has the potential to play a large role in the success of the child’s learning experience throughout the rest of their life, an education expert says. Regardless of where you are in the process of selecting a school, your job, where you live in a specific location, is an unavoidable fact that influences the school options available to you.

“A child’s first encounter with learning in a formal environment sets in motion the way in which they will view learning, how they foresee their role in society and the contributions they will make locally and globally later in life,” says Lynda Eagle, Academic Advisor: Early Years at ADvTECH, Africa’s largest private education provider. No two children are alike, just as schools frequently differ. Each child is different in their abilities, limitations, and requirements. Some children learn best when using visual aids, while others learn best when information is spoken. While some people thrive in social settings, others are more introverted and require alone study and learning surroundings, free from social distractions. When deciding which school is best for your child, you should consider these dynamics.

“The first step is identifying the things that you value as a family, your hopes and expectations and what you are wanting to get out of an education system for your child.” It is widely acknowledged that a school's goal is to help its pupils achieve academic achievement. However, it's also crucial that the school not only offers a secure and stimulating learning environment but also nurtures and safeguards each student's wellbeing from day one. The child will be receptive to learning where they feel protected.

When looking for a school, parents need to be open to possibilities and feel confident that the learning environment will support learning in a holistic way. Picture by Santi Vedrí/usplash When looking for a school, parents need to be open to possibilities and feel confident that the learning environment will support learning in a holistic way. Parents and guardians must physically visit schools in order to gather information, make comparisons, research, interrogate, and explore the learning environment's integrity, teaching and learning methods, attitudes toward discipline and evaluation, as well as how the school perceives the child. The aesthetic qualities of a school are also important. “This will influence how comfortable the child feels, as well as the type of learning that occurs in that environment. Is it inviting, and does it give students the opportunity to explore and discover through intentional play opportunities and thoughtfully designed learning spaces?”

The quality of a child's learning experience is influenced by a variety of factors. While parents may not be aware of or focus on an ergonomically designed learning environment, making sure that the furniture is the right size and flexible, that the learning spaces are accessible and encourage and support play, that the equipment is easily accessible, and that there is enough natural light and air flow all have an impact. “Learning in the early years is often perceived as not being as important as the learning that takes place in the older years. However, this is a misconception as the early years lay the foundation for all future learning,” says Eagle. In order to ensure that the curriculum's integrity is not compromised but rather enhanced, that the emphasis is placed on future-focused teaching and learning techniques and strategies, and that all of this occurs in a nurturing and responsive environment, it is imperative that the teachers be fully qualified, she points out.

