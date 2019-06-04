David Beckham and his wife Victoria, 45, were on a family trip to Miami with Harper, seven, and their sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14, when Victoria shared a video of Beckham kissing his daughter on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

London - David Beckham has defied his critics yet again in a video of him kissing his daughter Harper, seven, on the lips. The footballer, 44, has previously been criticised for kissing the youngest of his four children. Beckham and his wife Victoria, 45, were on a family trip to Miami with Harper and their sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14, when Victoria shared the video on Instagram.

After his close relationship with Harper came under scrutiny two years ago, the former England captain said: "I kiss all my kids on the lips. I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up, and Victoria. It’s how we are with our children."

The couple have always been open about the affection they're shown their children; that goes for Harper in particular.

In 2017 and again in November he was pictured kissing Harper on the lips, which some online said was wrong. Many parents defended him, saying it was "perfectly natural". Victoria has also shared pictures of herself kissing Harper on the lips.

Chances are the parenting brigade will have lots to say about this latest video. For us, it's one of the tenderest moments we've seen in a while.

