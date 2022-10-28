David Foster has ‘no regrets’ about becoming a dad again in his 70s

David Foster has insisted he has no regrets about becoming a dad again in his 70s. The music mogul was 71 when his wife Katharine McPhee gave birth to their son Rennie in 2021 and he’s adamant parenting later in life is very “different” to when he was raising his now grown-up children as he’s working less and is determined to spend as much time as possible with his little boy.

Speaking to People magazine, Foster explained: “I haven’t regretted a single day of it. I’ve loved every single day. It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them’. “And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my (older) kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different.”

Foster is also dad to five daughters from previous relationships — Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36 — while Rennie is 38-year-old McPhee’s first child. The couple married in 2019 and McPhee told the publication she had “hoped” to become a mother but acknowledged there were “no guarantees”.

