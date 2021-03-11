Demi Moore calls Bruce Willis's wife her 'sister'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Demi Moore views Bruce Willis' wife as a "sister". The 'Ghost' actress - who has Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, with the 'Die Hard' actor - marked International Women's Day on 8 March by heaping praise on Emma Heming, who she described as being "absolutely inspiring". Sharing two photos of Emma, including one of her and Bruce's daughters Evelyn, eight, and six-year-old Mabel, she wrote: "Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. “We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume. “Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring."

The 58-year-old actress also paid tribute to 'Punky Brester' star Soleil Moon Frye on International Women's Day.

She wrote: “I have had the privilege to be there for the birth of all four of her children….She is pure inspiration! She is pure love!”

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, Bruce quarantined with Demi and his daughters in Idaho.

Originally, Emma and her two young daughters had been staying in Los Angeles, leaving her spouse with his ex-wife, but in late May the model was able to travel to Idaho with her children to meet up with the rest of the family.

Scout had revealed in April that Emma and Bruce weren't quarantining together because one of their kids had stepped on a hypodermic needle discarded in a park so had needed medical tests.

She explained: "My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [six] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f***ing with hypodermic needles that she found.

"So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot... My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor.

"So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters."