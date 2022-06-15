Does journalling help kids? Yes, says emotional well-being expert

The pandemic has made us all more aware of the importance of maintaining good mental health. However, when it comes to taking progressive steps toward mental well-being – there are still miles to go. When it comes to kids, the situation is grimmer.

Story continues below Advertisement

The pandemic has worsened it. Years of social distancing and disruption to school life have taken a toll on the mental and emotional health of children, worldwide. “People reach out for help only when the problem is already out of hand. Many mental health conditions can be controlled through good self-help techniques in the early stages,” says psychologist Neha Cadabam. Cadabam is the founder of Mindtalk Buddy, a Cadabams Group company focused on creating products for emotional wellness.

One of the most recommended self-help habits happens to be journalling. The first study on the benefits of journalling or expressive writing was published in 1986, by Pennebaker & Beal.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since then, a whole body of research has reconfirmed the positive effects of journalling. A paper published by the Cambridge University Press says: “Writing about traumatic, stressful or emotional events has resulted in improvements in both physical and psychological health.” The best example of expressive journalling in popular culture would definitely be “The diary of a young girl” by Anne Frank. Written in hiding during World War II, Frank's diary is considered one of the most impactful writing pieces of the 20th Century.

Story continues below Advertisement