Don't be like Jennifer. The do’s and don'ts of video conferencing from home
The culture of working from home isn’t too common in South Africa and over the next few weeks, many are going to adjust to working remotely due to the national lockdown.
This comes after President Cryril Ramaphosa declared the coronavirus a national disaster, which resulted in a decision for a 21 days lockdown in South Africa.
While many are grateful for the opportunity to work at the comfort of their homes, with no stress of commuting and of being stuck in traffic for hours, some will soon discover that working from home comes with its own challenges.
In a video that went viral, a Political Science Professor Robert Kelly’s children interrupted his live TV interview. Though the incident took place about three years ago, the video is still making the rounds on social media.
It may seem adorable and fun to watch but the truth is no one wants that kind of interruptions during a video conference or a live interview.
Watch the video below:
So, here are some tips to ensure it’s important to practice proper video conferencing etiquette especially when you’re working from home.
- Prepare ahead of time for your video conference: Test all your equipment laptop and internet connection beforehand.
- Ensure you have a secure internet connection.
- Always be punctual and courteous.
- Find a quiet, private space away from children and/or furry babies to avoid disruptions during the conference call.
- Check your lighting and avoid distractive or messy backgrounds.
- Mute your mic when, you’re on if you're not speaking.
- Always be prepared for the video conference.
- Dress appropriately, while you may be working in your pyjamas at home, put a nice top, or a jacket, do your hair, make-up and look presentable.
- Don’t let yourself get distracted during the meeting. Don’t be caught with a biscuit in your mouth or fidgeting with your phone
- Avoid multitasking during the conference. Pay attention at all times.