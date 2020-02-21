Did you know that about 60 percent of hearing loss is preventable? So why do global trends show that it's on the rise?
Established in 2018, the World Hearing Forum is a global network promoting ear and hearing care across the world. Its vision states: "A world in which no person experiences hearing loss due to preventable causes and those with hearing loss can achieve their full potential through rehabilitation, education and empowerment."
With World Hearing Day taking place on March 3 this year, the aim of the global campaign is to bring awareness to various aspects of hearing care. The WHO explains that “World Hearing Day is the ideal opportunity to spread the word and raise the profile of ear and hearing care in people’s mind, in the world’s media and the global heath agenda.”
The theme for this year’s World Hearing Day is: “Don’t let hearing loss limit you. Hearing for life.”
So why does hearing loss matter?
Because without early identification and intervention, hearing loss can limit the language development of babies and children and result in challenging communication at any age.