Duchess Catherine admits to feeling ’very broody’

The 40-year-old royal - who has Princes George and Louis, eight and three, and Princess Charlotte, six, with husband Prince William - embarked on a solo trip to Denmark on Tuesday to learn about the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, and admitted to reporters that being around babies leaves her pining for a fourth child.

She said: "It makes me very broody. William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one!'"

It comes after both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a trip to Clitheroe Community Hospital back in January and posed for pictures with families.

While the Duchess was holding a baby girl, Prince William joked: "Don't give my wife any more ideas! Don't take her with you, [Kate]!"