Duchess Meghan fired Archie’s night nanny after mystery incident, reveals ’Finding Freedom’ author

Days after hiring a night nurse for their newborn Archie, Duchess Meghan was forced to fire the employee after a “mystery” incident that happened one night.

Although he refused to divulge more detail about the events that occurred, royal correspondent Omid Scobie revealed that the nanny was let go a few days into her new role.

While chatting on the UK’s Channel 4’s “A Very Royal Baby: From Cradle to Crown”, the close friend of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle revealed that “very few people know the real story behind it”.

“After Archie’s arrival, Harry and Meghan wanted some help to establish a sleep pattern. They hired a night nanny,” said Scobie.

“While I can’t go into someone else’s employment details for legal reasons, it was an incident on one of the first nights that put the couple off having a night nurse,” he added.

WATCH: ’A Very Royal Baby : From Cradle to Crown’ trailer

Instead, they hired a day-time nanny for the first few months of baby Archie’s life.

In their book, “Finding Freedom”, co-written with Carolyn Durand, the authors allude to the nanny incident, describing it as “unprofessional” and “irresponsible”.

In the meantime, Meghan, now pregnant with her second child, is said to be due any day now.

US online publication, Daily Beast's royal experts are betting that she will give birth by the end of May, and not June.

“The Royalist was always taught summer started in June, but there have also been rumours the baby was due sooner than that, so we think the answer is ’any day now’,” they predicted.

During their revealing interview with Oprah, the former senior royals did announce that their daughter is due “this summer” but have not said anything else about her due date.

