Duchess Meghan’s half-brother reveals she had ’royal blood’ long before marrying Prince Harry

When a picture surfaced in 2017 of a younger Meghan Markle posing in front of Buckingham Palace, we knew then she was meant to be welcomed into the royal fold. A 15-year-old Markle looked fresh-faced and excited to be touring London, giving a clue to what her future held. But new revelations have come to light, compliments of her half-brother, Thomas Markle jr. According to him, the Duchess of Sussex was royalty long before she met and married her prince charming. Meghan Markle posing in front of Buckingham Palace when she was 15 makes the cover of the Mail pic.twitter.com/AcMiJllHHU — Princess Diana & The Royal Family (@the_Cambridges1) November 29, 2017 During an interview with geo.tv, he revealed that the Markle family were "closer to the Windsors than most" and this friendship traced back to before Meghan and Harry tied the knot.

The alleged royal link is Robert the Bruce, who was king of Scotland from 1306 until 1329.

"Actually yes, and not only that but the Markles do also come from another famous bloodline as well," said Thomas Markle jr. "Robert the Bruce — direct bloodline."

He added that royal biographer Andrew Morton had informed him of his lineage while doing an in-depth genealogy on the family.

Morton is an English journalist and writer who has published biographies of celebrities and royalty, his most famous being his book on the late Princess Diana.

"When Andrew came to my house – he was with us for about a week – he went through my lineage a little.

"When I answer the door he bows to me and I go 'are you okay?'

"And he goes, ’well, you are already royalty’, and he told me all about it," said Markle jr.

Whether Meghan is aware of her alleged royal bloodline is something that remains to be seen.

The former “Suites” actress has not been in contact with her father or half-brother since before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.