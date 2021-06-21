Duchess of Sussex reveals Archie loves 'The Bench'

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed her son has already developed a passion for books. The 39-year-old royal has revealed that her son is a huge fan of her new picture book, “The Bench”, which was inspired by her husband Prince Harry's relationship with their baby boy.

She said: "I knew our son would notice all of those elements, and he loves the book, which is great because he has a voracious appetite for books and constantly when we read him a book he goes 'again, again, again'. But now the fact he loves 'The Bench' and we can say 'Mommy wrote this for you' feels amazing." The Duchess - who lives in California with her young family - also revealed that the book features some personal touches. She told NPR: "I think you can find sweet little moments that we hid in there - of my favourite flower, even my husband's mom's favourite flower, forget-me-nots. We wanted to make sure those were included in there.

"There are many, many special details and love that went into this book." The former “Suits” actress - who also has two-week-old daughter Lilibet with Harry - previously bought her husband a bench for Father's Day, and admitted to being inspired to write poetry after watching the 36-year-old royal spend time with their son.