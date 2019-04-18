Available in ebook format, "Rosy and Friends," is a book about climate change. Picture: Supplied

Kasthurie Govender is from Durban, South Africa, and married with two adult children. She is passionate about Mother Nature, her beauty and wonder. But in the process of playing with Mother Nature, she discovered the abuse Mother Earth has been subjected to by her children, so she wrote a book about it.

"Climate change is real and yes, it is affecting us in many ways that we can see and feel – heat waves, droughts, flooding, storms, decrease in crop yields, rising sea level, to list a few," said Govender.

"This book will help the reader learn and understand the serious environmental issues we are facing such as global warming. The reader will also learn about plastic pollution and how it adversely affects wildlife, wildlife habitat and humans.

"As a solution to help alleviate these global environmental issues, the reader will learn about and how to - recycle, reduce and reuse.

"The aim of this book is to help children become more aware of current environmental issues we are facing globally."

Govender's storybook makes a difficult topic simple and easy to understand and follow.

She said, "I simply love taking photos of Mother Nature. Always passionate about Mother Nature, her beauty and wonder.

"But just look around we can see the abuse Mother Earth has been subjected to by her children, that's us the inhabitants of Planet Earth. It is vital that we stand up and take the necessary steps to try to undo or rectify or make some BIG changes to help bring about some balance to Mother Earth. We can start by changing our old habits of using plastic and polluting the land and oceans.

"We have managed to abuse every part of Her (Mother Earth's) being. I realised I could not just sit back, watch and complain. I had to do something to help stop this abuse. Educating children is vital as they are the future."

Learn more at www.rosyandfriendslearnaboutclimatechange.com