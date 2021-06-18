Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: ’Being a dad has made me more gentle’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says being a father to daughters has made him “more tender and gentle”. The 49-year-old actor and former wrestler is father to Simone, 19, Jasmine, five, and Tia, three, and has credited his three daughters with giving him an “expanded capacity to listen”.

He said: "You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things. Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them." View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Dwayne – who has Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine and Tia with his current spouse Lauren Hashian – spent more time than ever with his brood amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and said the past year has made him even more appreciative of his “blessed” life. He explained: "It was a shakeup for us. I did this weird thing every day where I still got up and got dressed like I was getting ready to go someplace. I mean, shoes and all. That helped me psychologically. On a relationship and marriage standpoint, you realise you have to really be attentive to your reactions and responses, because your patience capacity starts to compress."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) And the ‘Jungle Cruise’ star is determined to raise his daughters in an environment without “limits”. Speaking to People magazine, he said: "Lauren and I like raising them in an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life. You can do anything you want, and you can achieve anything you want. However, I need you to be flexible with how we get there.