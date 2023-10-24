Easy DIY Halloween costumes for you to make for your kids at home

Over the past few years, Halloween has become very popular in South Africa, with folk getting in on the fun. While the grown-ups often have costume parties, the little ones would dress up and go house to house, asking for sweet treats.

All kids love being able to magically change into a different character, but for parents, it can sometimes become costly to have to hire special costumes. Here are some easy costume ideas for your little ones that won’t break the bank. The terrifying zombie

A creepy zombie is just as easy to recreate. Grab some old clothes, rub them in some dirt, and cut the edges to give the outfit an old-worn look. Make their hair look messy as well. To add a bit of drama, use dark eye make-up to create dark rings around the eyes. This will give your little one a walking-dead look. Zombie make-up is easy. Picture: Laercio Cavalcanti/Unsplash The classic ghost One of the easiest and most iconic Halloween costumes to make at home is the classic ghost. All you need is an old white sheet, scissors, and a marker. Cut out two eye-holes from the sheet and use the marker to draw a spooky face. Drape the sheet over your child's head, and they're ready to scare!

Classic ghosts. Picture: Charles Parker/Pexels Magical fairy or wizard Encourage your child’s imagination with a whimsical fairy or wizard costume. Start by finding a plain-coloured dress or robe. Add a touch of magic by attaching glittery fabric, sequins, or even LED lights. Complete the look with a handmade wand or an inexpensive sparkling tiara. Simply add an inexpensive tiara to their look. Picture: Pexels/Freepik Cute animal