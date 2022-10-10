Elon Musk fears teenage daughter think he's 'evil because he's 'rich'

Elon Musk is convinced his teenage daughter Vivian is estranged from him because she's been taught to despise the wealthy. The billionaire tech mogul's eldest daughter is now 18 and he has opened up about their rocky relationship in a new interview with the Financial Times, insisting she thinks he's "evil" because of her schooling.

He told the publication: "It's full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil. It [the relationship] may change, but I have a very good relationships with all the others [children]." It comes four months after the estrangement was made public in court documents which Vivian filed in California as part of her request to legally change her gender from male to female, and her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson - taking her mother's maiden name. In the paperwork, she said of the Tesla and SpaceX founder: "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Vivian and her twin brother Griffin are children from Musk’s marriage to first wife Justine Wilson.

The former couple are also parents to 16-year-old triplets Kai Musk, Saxon Musk and Damian Musk. Their eldest son Nevada died of sudden infant death syndrome when he was 10 weeks old. Musk is also dad to two children with his pop star ex, Claire Boucher, better known as Grimes - a two-year-old son named X AE A-XII, and 22-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl - and over the summer it was reported he had fathered twins with Shivon Zillis, an executive at his Neuralink company.