Emma Roberts hopes her son hasn’t inherited one particular trait from her

Emma Roberts is worried her son will be a sleepwalker. The 31-year-old actress admitted she and her mother are prone to nocturnal wandering so she’s concerned 2-year-old Rhodes – who she has with former partner Garrett Hedlund – will have inherited the trait.

Speaking on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, she said: “I had a little bit of sleepwalking. I hope it’s not hereditary because my mom also sleepwalked. “One time I was sleepwalking and she was sleepwalking and we actually ran into each other. We were both so freaked out. “I hope my son’s not a sleepwalker. He’s 2 and we’re lucky he hasn’t figured out he can climb out of the crib. He totally is capable but he hasn’t, which I thought was very sweet of him.”

Though Rhodes is “happy to stay in the crib” at the moment, the “Maybe I Do” star is preparing for the day he will “climb out”. She said: “I just hope he doesn’t sleepwalk on top of that.” Until that time, the mischievous toddler is already keeping his mother on her toes because he knows “how to open doorknobs and turn on and off lights.”

Roberts said: “It’s like there’s a ghost in my house sometimes, doors are open, lights are on, and I’m like what happened?” The “We’re The Millers” star recently declared she “would die” without the help of her mom because juggling work and parenting is so “hard”. She said: “It’s really hard. I now see why moms are always so tired!”

