Emo Adams thanks his primary school educators for solid foundation

Emo Adams returned to Mitchells Plain in Cape Town to thank his former educators for the role they played in his childhood. Adams, who is originally from Mitchells Plain, was chuffed to visit Eastville Primary School and shared the moment with his fans on Instagram.

He wrote: “Went to visit my primary school, I finally got the opportunity to say thank you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emo Adams (@emo_adams) In a speech to the teachers he said: “I appreciate what you do, I value what you do and I think the things you do shouldn’t go unseen.” He joked: “I think you should get a raise.”

The dad of four braved the recent stormy weather to surprise the school and pay his respects. He told IOL Entertainment: “The principal felt the morale of the teachers was low and asked me as an ex-pupil to speak at the teachers’ conference as they go into the last quarter. Emo Adams as a child. Picture: Supplied “It was very emotional being back again. So many memories came flooding back.

“It was important to let the teachers know they are seen and appreciated and even though they don’t always see the worth of their work, I went to remind them that I am a product of their work and foundation.” Fellow industry mates and Adams’s followers commended the artist for his tribute to educators. Singer Salome Damon Johansen wrote: “Aaaaaaawh Emo man you are such an amazing human being 💙”

