Eva Longoria: ’The mom-shamers of the world are real’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Eva Longoria has vowed “never” to tell someone “how to parent” after becoming a victim to mommy-shaming. The ‘Desperate Housewives’ alum has two-year-old son Santiago with her husband José Bastón, and has said her own experience with people shaming her for her parenting choices has made her promise never to give unsolicited advice to any other new parents. She said: “The mom-shamers of the world are real. I am never going to tell someone how to parent. I am in no way an expert on being a mom. That question of, ‘How do you do it all?’ Even answering it makes other women feel less sometimes. I’ll hear it, and I’m like … ‘Oh, great. She has it together. Maybe I’m not doing something right.’” Eva also admitted her own journey into motherhood has been made slightly easier by the “huge family” she has to support her. Speaking to Anna Faris on her ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified’ podcast, Eva added: “I have a huge family. I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age. We all chip in and get it done.”

Meanwhile, the 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' star previously confessed she feels like her family is "complete" now she has her son in her life.

She said: "He's amazing. He's really good. He's a good sleeper. He's a good eater, traveller.

"He's just a great kid. I got really lucky. I think God was like, this is what you're going to need to make it. Yes my family is complete!”

And Eva also said she felt "blessed" to be Santiago's mother.

She said: "I mean you never shut it off. Not even when you're sleeping. It's mommy mode all day long.I'm Santi's mom now. I don't know any other way to describe it ... it's just such a genuine blessing. I'm lucky that I have an amazing baby to take this journey with me ...

“The surprising thing about motherhood to me, so far, has been how it has intensified my activism and philanthropy. Because now I'm like, 'I have to leave the world a better place for my son!' It really, really matters and so, for me, I think it's not about telling Santi how to be, it's about showing him by example. I'm really blessed to have my amazing family that all leads by example. Hopefully he'll follow those steps."