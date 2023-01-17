Experts offer effective coping strategies for parents and students awaiting matric results

It is well known that those students who performed poorly can find it difficult once the matric results are released. In conversation with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Dr Fritz explained that it’s normal to experience all these emotions because there’s a lot at stake.

However, young pupils should take care of themselves and not succumb to fear. Instead, stay in the moment and search for solutions that will assist you to alleviate your worries, which might intensify and turn into anxiety. There are always options available. Weighing in, Clinical psychologist Ryan Cooper said that anxiety has a way of running away with us and the thoughts can very well consume you. The trick is to realise that you’re in a spiral. Because anxiety tends to get out of control.

Because many things are happening simultaneously in our minds, taking a break is necessary. “The best course of action is to try to slow down and calm yourself down. “All of the hypothetical scenarios and potential outcomes plaguing your mind are just that, assumptions! They aren’t your reality,” said Cooper.

Although it’s perfectly normal to experience these feelings, it’s important to interact with them to 100% recognise the symptoms. Matric has a way of making you feel like not making it is the end. A support system is crucial in dealing with their children. What can parents do to support their children during this time if it so happens that their child does not make it?

She asserts that there are instances where things don’t turn out as we hope they will. In the event we don’t get what we had hoped for, the time and effort spent can be very disheartening. Both parents and children must give themselves time to take everything in. Meaning that it is perfectly acceptable for you to cry, feel angry, or feel disappointed as a parent or student. These are not easy feelings to handle, but they must be all expressed and dealt with. “No journey to success is one easy straight line.”

And for students who feel or find that communication with their family is tough or strained, they may need to reach out and obtain some assistance, as well as community options where they can talk to someone, even just someone who understands what they’re going through. Picture by Katerina Holmes/Pexels She emphasises that saying things like, “I told you to study harder” or comparisons won’t help your child feel better because they’re humiliating, and only make them feel guilty. “Instead, parents need to take a moment to get their emotions in order so that in turn they can be a lifeline for their child/children because for some this can be a make-or-break situation.

“I always say we are not those symbols on a piece of paper, we are human beings with a lot of potential and a journey to continue.” What options are available for students that don’t make it past matric? After failing Grade 12, you can rewrite your matric. There are several matric rewrite programmes that you can use to rewrite your matric so that you can meet the requirements to go on to the next level.

Your point of departure is your school, where you can ask for a supplementary exam. Requesting a remark although it often entails a fee that needs to be paid. Or go back to school altogether.

Bridging courses at tertiary institutions. Research on scarcity skills. Before you become a scholar or a provider, life becomes your classroom and is frequently referred to as a university of life. As a result, sometimes who you are and what you do are products of your life experiences.