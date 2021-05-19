Fake post alert: The real story behind that cider in the lunch box pic

It started with a post on Twitter by a “concerned mom” who had said she sent her daughter to school with a non-alcoholic cider instead of a juice. She even had the picture to prove it.

The post elicited a slew of responses, including almost 100 comments and 235 likes.

Taking to the social sharing app, @MissGU_ shared a picture of her child’s snack box with the caption: “My child was expelled from school on Friday,

“But what did I do wrong mina because I didn't have juice so I gave her a non alcoholic savannah.”

Hours after we reported on it, IOL readers were astonished by it, but then a call from a Savanna rep and some investigative work by eagle-eyed readers revealed that the post was indeed fake.

My child was expelled from school on Friday, 💔

But what did I do wrong mina 😭 because I didn't have juice so I gave her a non alcoholic savannah🤦#ThumaMinaMediaGroup Mr Smeg Koko President Zuma Mbaks Christianity pic.twitter.com/dWUa3byYxe — G.U (@MissGU_) May 16, 2021

The original post surfaced in 2020 in response to Savanna releasing its non-alcoholic cider for the sober-curious drinker, and since then has spawned a number of memes on Facebook and Twitter.

My UNCLE Was out of Oros so HE improvised, 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gi0JyoBi1p — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) November 6, 2020

#skarasawaesenya



I decided to switch from Oros to Savanna lemon non alcoholic...I hope my child will like it#leadership #ChangeYourSummer #NdikhokheleRemix pic.twitter.com/rtzDPHLSrK — Mamajane Jr_SA (@MamajaneJr) November 6, 2020

Picture: Twitter screenshot

Picture: Twitter screenshot

For those still considering it as a lunch box “treat”, we suggest you rethink it.

When Savanna released its non-alcoholic cider last year, the brand shared on its various social media platforms that it was not available for sale to anyone under the age of 18.

While we all understand the irresistible crisp delicious taste of Savanna Non-Alcoholic Lemon, and that it’s legally a Non-Alcoholic drink, and available at grocery stores, we still don’t sell it to kids. 👏 NOT 👏 FOR 👏 PERSONS 👏 UNDER 👏 18. Klaar. #TasteOfSavanna247365 pic.twitter.com/fciFZfcIIL — SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) August 6, 2020

While chatting to IOL Lifestyle on the subject of children drinking non-alcoholic drinks, educational psychologist Mandy Arnott said: "The controversy around whether youngsters should be consuming non-alcoholic drinks is only the tip of the iceberg of a much bigger problem and one that needs to be addressed with great urgency in our country.“

Arnott said non-alcoholic drinks were seen as a substitute and precursor for the consumption of alcohol at a later stage.

“During lockdown, many adults have taken to drinking non-alcoholic beverages, not as a life choice but as a substitute for the 'real thing'. Children watch this and internalise this sentiment”.

IOL Lifestyle has attempted to contact the person behind the @MissGU_ account. At the time of publication, there was no response.