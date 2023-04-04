Family builds their teen children tiny houses on their land so they can be their own people

In recent years, many families have become interested in alternative living arrangements, and the Brinks family in Kentucky is one of them. The family has built a village of tiny houses on their land where they live in a close-knit community.

The interesting thing about this is that the two teenage children of the family, aged 14 and 12-years-old each have their own tiny houses on the property and they were both given a couch, a lofted bed, and a TV. The family alludes to the fact that the concept of tiny living was brought on by an effort to live a more sustainable lifestyle. Although tiny living has been praised by many people, some experts have doubts about whether it's an appropriate living arrangement for teenagers. It's commendable that the Brinks family has chosen to live in a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly manner. However, it's important to question how such a non-traditional living arrangement affects the children's emotional and psychological development.

There are different types of parenting styles, each with its own set of beliefs about how to raise children. While the Brinks family may deem their choice of living arrangements as suitable, experts in adolescent psychology caution about the potential harm it may cause.

Adolescence is the time when children are discovering who they are and learning how to become self-sufficient adults. Creating an identity and a sense of independence is a part of this process. Teenagers and adolescents typically require parental supervision as they develop into mature, responsible adults. Alyson Cohen, a New York therapist who specialises in adolescents, told Insider that the human brain is still maturing up to the age of 25, especially the area that promotes self-control and sound judgement. Some research suggests that helicopter parenting, where parents are overly involved in their children's lives, may negatively impact their mental and emotional health, but so can the opposite: neglect.

As a parent, I have observed the different parenting philosophies that exist in various households, and I must say that the contrast between American and German parenting is particularly intriguing. While both philosophies have their advantages, they take a very different approach to raising children, demonstrating how cultural norms influence our views on parenting. One of the most notable differences between American and German parenting is the degree of independence granted to children.

American parents place a great emphasis on raising independent and self-sufficient children from an early age. In contrast, German parents value obedience, discipline, and responsibility in their children. They believe that children should learn the importance of following rules and respecting authority at an early age. Whatever your parenting styles may be, families need to strike a balance between being overprotective and remaining uninvolved.

Parents who don't give their children enough autonomy risk them becoming too reliant on others and lacking self-sufficiency. On the other hand, parents who always insist on independence and refuse to provide emotional support or guidance often lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness. The Brinks family has chosen an unconventional lifestyle that works for them. There's no perfect formula for raising children, but no matter the choice of lifestyle or parenting strategy, it's imperative to always keep the children's well-being in mind.