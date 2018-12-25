From the tastes and scents of South Africa’s first ever Chocolate Garden, to the bustling stalls of Shongweni Farmer’s & Craft Market, there are an abundance of fun family activities to enjoy this December.



1. Visit a nursery





Driefontein Garden Centre, an oasis of colour in the middle of The Litchi Orchard, in Salt Rock. The reputable nursery with its knowledgeable staff offers an array of garden features and its signature plants include wide varieties of bougainvillea, hibiscus and roses. It is a tropical haven and a treasure to explore. Visit http://www.litchiorchard.co.za/ for more.





2. Go to the Sunday Market





The Shongweni is situated among lush scenery, overlooking Kirk Falls, it is host to over 150 stalls, most offering delectable food and outstanding fresh produce. The market is 100% wheelchair accessible, providing the ultimate in convenience for those wishing to visit. Their child-friendly, soft play area for kids under four is free of charge, allowing moms and dads to shop with peace of mind.





The market is held on Saturdays from 6.30am until 11.30am. For more information visit http://www.shongwenimarket.co.za.





3. Visit a chocolate garden





The gardens of de Charmoy Estate, Africa’s first Chocolate Garden, is a wonderful venue for your next family outing. Inspired by chocolate, it includes a variety of chocolate coloured plants, chocolate scented flowers, herbs and vines. The venue is child-friendly with roaming giant tortoises, geese and rabbits as well as a play area. The Chocolate Garden is open everyday, excluding Monday’s when they are closed, from 6.30am until 4pm. Visit www.decharmoy.co.za/coffee-shop for more information.





4. Meet a dolphin





Get up close and personal with one of the ocean's most incredible mammals. You will be able to meet, touch and feed a dolphin – a once in a lifetime experience. The cost for is currently R851 per person. Call 031 328 8052 to book.





5. Shark cage dive





The Shark cage experience presents a greater challenge as you immerse yourself into a world of living sharks. Some sharks circle the cage whilst others glide slowly. Call 031 328 8097 for bookings.





6. Walk the ocean floor





Want to take a walk on the wet side? The innovative Ocean Walker allows you to walk slowly, rather like an astronaut, on the floor of the Open Ocean exhibit. Call 031 328 8097 for bookings





7. Feed stingrays





Learn more about this graceful species whilst enjoying a hands-on experience (literally). One of the truly great animal. Call 031 328 8097 to book.





8. Feed fishes





Take part in this kid-friendly activity that involves feeding a family of various fishy friends their lunch. Call 031 328 8097 as bookings are required.





9. Explore the world of Lego





The LEGO Play At Gateway is an exclusive experience for adults and children of all ages to build, play and let their imaginations run wild at Gateway this holiday season. Open until January 6 from 9am – 7pm (closed on Dec 25 and January 1). Tickets available at www.webtickets.co.za.





10. Visit an animal farm





Flag animal farm is home to over 1000 animals, birds, reptiles, wolves and alpacas. They offer a real farm experience where you will be able to love and cuddle so many beautiful animals. Entrance is R48 for all, contact 063 018 1518 for inquiries.



