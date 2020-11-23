Fans can’t get enough of Khanz Mbau, the breakout star of her mom’s reality show

She may only by 13 years old but Khanukani “Khanz” Mbau is fast becoming a household name, thanks to her mom’s new reality TV series Mbau Reloaded, Always Rise on BET Africa.

Every week, fans have been treated to an inside look into the life one of South Africa’s most famous celebrities. And Khanz seems to be on her way to stardom too, something she’s treated with indifference since the start of the show.

During a previous one-on-one interview, the youngster, whose father is controversial businessman Mandla Mthembu, made it clear she was not a celebrity. “I’m just on the show, so let’s see where it goes,” she said.

Well, that’s all about to change. Khanz has found herself with a massive fan base.

Just earlier this week, her mom posted a picture of her young mini-me with the caption: “You’re fav... follow her on Instagram @mbau2.”