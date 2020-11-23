Fans can’t get enough of Khanz Mbau, the breakout star of her mom’s reality show
She may only by 13 years old but Khanukani “Khanz” Mbau is fast becoming a household name, thanks to her mom’s new reality TV series Mbau Reloaded, Always Rise on BET Africa.
Every week, fans have been treated to an inside look into the life one of South Africa’s most famous celebrities. And Khanz seems to be on her way to stardom too, something she’s treated with indifference since the start of the show.
During a previous one-on-one interview, the youngster, whose father is controversial businessman Mandla Mthembu, made it clear she was not a celebrity. “I’m just on the show, so let’s see where it goes,” she said.
Well, that’s all about to change. Khanz has found herself with a massive fan base.
Just earlier this week, her mom posted a picture of her young mini-me with the caption: “You’re fav... follow her on Instagram @mbau2.”
It didn’t take fans long to sing the younger Mbau’s praises, with some even comparing her to Minnie Dlamini-Jones.
Another tweep complimented Khanyi for succeeding as a single mother, saying: "She’s so gorgeous Kanyi. You did a good job cc. Being a single mother is no child’s play.“
Oh she’s beautiful n all grown up proud of you Khanyi— Soh💖 (@MpingaSoh) November 22, 2020
Khanz’s Instagram followers are already sitting on 122K, a number which has grown exponentially since the start of the reality show.
No doubt she’s already reached influencer and celebrity status, whether she likes it or not.