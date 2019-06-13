Fly fishing is great bonding experience for both father and son. Picture: Picryl

Dan Brown once described the bond between a father and son as “no love is greater”. But ask any dad what they want for Father’s Day and you’ll be met with feigned disinterest or shrugged shoulders. This year, forgo the Father’s Day gift essentials, and consider an experience that both of you can cherish for years to come. After all, Mother’s Day is all about spa days and high teas for the ladies, so why not make the big day about dads and sons?

If you’re still set on making it memorable, change things up by adding an element of adventure that’s big on thrills and memories.

Skydiving

If your dad is a thrill seeker, they’ll love the feeling of the wind on their face as they hurtle towards the ground with nothing but a parachute. Skydive Cape Town (www.skydivecapetown.co.za/) is 35-minute drive north along the West Coast road, and takes you to the closest skydive drop zone - boasting one of the best views in the world from altitude.

Prices start from R2850, including equipment hire and briefing. Johannesburg Skydiving Club (jsc.co.za) has a deluxe package which includes a handcam and external camera flyer option for R3200. Skydive Durban (www.skydivedurban.co.za) even has the option of purchasing vouchers which are valid for 6 months, starting from R2225.

You don’t need to be an experienced fisherman to enjoy the thrill of deep sea fishing. For children, it’s even more of a wild ride. Picture: Flickr.com

Fishing

Blue Water Charters (www.bluewatercharters.co.za/) is one of Durban’s most popular charter fishing operators. Located at Wilson’s Wharf, they offer deep sea, marlin, game and tuna fishing trips. For the younger kids, there’s also family-friendly trips - and - there’s no experience necessary.

Cape Town has no shortage of chartered boats, but Hooked On Africa (www.hookedonafrica.co.za) appears to be one of the top recommended. Operating out of Hout Bay, they are currently running a winter special which runs until September. Situated at Rietvlei Zoo Farm in Alberton, Fun Fishing (www.funfishing.co.za/) offers man-made natural dams. Working on a catch and release system, the farm even offers overnight camping options, while the tackle shop is fully stocked with everything, from rod hire to fly fishing lessons.

Cosplay

Cosplay has grown in leaps and bounds in South Africa over the past few years. Thanks in part to the success of the Marvel Universe, fans are now joining Facebook groups and initiating events of their own. If you and your father are huge superhero fans, convince him to accompany you to an event.

Chances are he’ll secretly enjoy it, even if he claims not to. Visit Cosplay South Africa (@CosplaySouthAfrica) on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest happenings.