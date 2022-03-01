Finances and teenage pregnancy the leading causes behind multi-generational homes

The poor have been living in small homes that house more people than the structure was built for, and now some middle-class families are taking this route, too. The two main contributing factors are financial standing and teenage pregnancy.

Cultural stance, business relations and family obligations – such as in the case of an ill parent – are also driving the trend of multiple generations sharing a home. An unfortunate financial position, however, is the leading factor. With the national sky-high unemployment rate, unexpected teenage pregnancies and the high number of citizens living below the poverty line, this is to be expected. UN humanitarian information board ReliefWeb has reported a 60% rise in teenage pregnancies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the case of Shahieda Gurrah, the situation was not only economic, but cultural too. Although she was expecting a baby as a teen, she did not live in her mother’s household to begin with, but resided at her aunt’s place. Upon discovering her pregnancy at the age of 17, she had to move back home on her mother’s command.

“My mother comes from a conservative family,” explained Gurrah. Her response was rooted in morality and tradition, as Gurrah’s grandmother taught her that unmarried couples are not to live together. “It was financial as well since I was not employed at the time. I was financially dependent on my mother.”

The prevalence of teenage pregnancy in South Africa is leading to multi-generational households where adolescents make up the middle generation. Teenage pregnancy is mostly unexpected and adjustments to a new way of life are forced on the home. Another factor of multi-generational homes is the coronavirus pandemic. With national lockdowns and the workplace and educational institutions shifting online, many people moved back home.

“Many young individuals lost their jobs, so moving back home was automatically the easiest route,” said Gurrah. In the end, Gurrah’s objective shifted in the remaining years with her mother as she found employment and stayed on to support the family, removing the burden from her mother. There are some advantages to multi-general households, be they planned or unplanned. These include shared financial responsibilities, emotional support and strengthened family relations.

The benefit for Gurrah was significant. When she eventually ventured into the working world, her mother was there to take up household responsibilities. “The benefit was that I didn’t have to hire a nanny; there was no need to place my trust in someone I do not know,” said Gurrah. “I worked with a reassured heart knowing that the duty rested on her.” However, there are some disadvantages to extended families living in close quarters, such as privacy concerns, conflict and disagreements.

Gurrah, being young, found it difficult to live on her mother’s terms. “My mother had rules set down in her household that needed to be followed.” Gurrah said disagreements would invariably arise.