Family Instagram accounts provide a welcome break from all the selfies. Picture: @Father_Of_Daughters via Instagram

Amid all the selfies and mind-numbingly boring curated content, it’s refreshing to be grounded by family Instagram accounts. Offering nothing but a taste of real life, from holiday adventures to wholesome home life and all their ups and downs, these five family-oriented Instagram accounts are must-follows.

@Mother_of_daughters and @Father_Of_Daughters

Mother to four daughters and midwife to many, Clemmie Hooper has been a practising midwife since 2006. Passionate about sharing her knowledge, she is also an author of two books, How to Grow a Baby and Push it Out and How to Grow a Baby Journal published by Vermilion.

In 2011, Clemmie started her blog to share the knowledge and wisdom she had learned from being a midwife and being a mother. Her aim was to open up the narrative about pregnancy, birth and mothering young children that aren’t so widely talked about – straight from the midwife’s mouth.

Clemmie lives in Kent with her daughters (including identical twin girls) and her husband Simon, who has his own vastly popular Instagram account. Littered with adorable family snaps, both parents use their platforms to document the ups and downs of child rearing, from tantrums to messy mealtimes and those blissful moments of peace between nap times.

This account is a winning combination of #GirlBoss energy, a little bit of glitz and glam and whole lot of wholesome family fun.

One thing anyone with children can appreciate is how, as a public figure, Strauss has been very selective about sharing photos of her family online. In a 2014 blog post, she stated: "Neither my husband nor our children signed up for this scrutiny and out of respect for them, I try to keep them out of the media as far as I can."

Nevertheless, the mother, former Miss South Africa, model, public speaker and businesswoman’s Instagram account seamlessly reflects every element of her life. Featuring everything from sublime local fashion designs to beautiful seaside holidays with the family - there’s truly something for everyone.

Husband and father of two boys, Vaughan McShane is a travel blogger whose children have probably been on more plane trips than most adults. Whether it's a Safari adventure or delving into clear blue waters in the Seychelles, his Instagram account brings new and exciting locations to your screen. Being a photographer, his family pictures are utterly beautiful and deserve to be seen by those who love cute kids and stunning locations.

Sometimes sweet, sometimes sassy, but always lovable, the McClure twins rose to popularity after they appeared in several videos that went viral across social media.

Their parents are behind managing their social media account, sharing snippets of their heartwarming twin moments, hilarious arguments included. The McClure family is made up of the father, Justin, mother. Ami, their twins, Ava and Alexis, and baby brother Jersey. The five-year-old girls have captured the hearts of many with their bold personalities, and each week they share a new family adventure on their YouTube account.

New parents, fashion blogger Aisha Baker and South African cricketer Wayne Parnell welcomed their baby boy, Khalid, to the world last year. They have a separate Instagram account dedicated to being an interactive space for everything surrounding parenting their little guy - a spitting image of his father. On the account, apart from the lovely photographs, Baker is either sharing her parenting tips or asking her audience for advice, either way, it’s a truly fantastic way of educating yourself.