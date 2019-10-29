Researchers have found that non-menthol flavours attract people to use e-cigarettes and contributes to the higher use among youngsters.
The study published in the British Medical Journal Open, researchers reviewed 51 articles, including 17 published before 2016 and 34 published between 2016 and 2018.
"The use of e-cigarettes among youth may be a gateway to future cigarette use, and nicotine is especially harmful to developing adolescent brains," said the study's lead author Hannah Baker from the University of North Carolina.