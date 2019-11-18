Folks, get ready to dig deep. These are the top 10 toys for Christmas 2019









Baby Alive Happy Hungry Baby. Picture: Supplied With Christmas 37 days away, you’re probably trying to figure out what to leave under the tree for the little ones. Our guess is that you haven’t given it much thought yet, unless your mini me has been dropping major hints. In order to make your toy-finding mission less stressful, we’ve checked out the most sought-after toys according to Amazon, Hasbro and ToysRUs. Candylocks Ages: 5+ Retails for: R251

Candylocks are scented collectible dolls with hair so soft, it looks just like candyfloss. With almost 40cm of colourful hair wrapped around each doll, it’s a surprise who is hidden inside every pack. Will it be Birthday Kate, Carmella Apple or Cotton Sandy? There are more than 20 dolls to collect, each with a different scent and yummy name.





FurReal Cubby

Ages: 4+

R1299

This delightfully curious, expressive bear cub loves to play with you during the day. In night-time mode he makes sleepy sounds and plays soft music. Cubby responds with 100+ sound-and-motion combinations: he can move his head, eyes, ears, nose, mouth and arms, and makes fun sounds.





Nerf Fortnite AR-E blaster

Ages: 8+

From R1199.90

Inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, this is the only way to play Fortnite in real life. Drop into indoor and outdoor Fortnite action with the motorised, dart-firing Nerf Elite Fortnite blaster that features two flip-up sights to help you align your shot and an acceleration button to power up the motor.





L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Swag Fashion Doll

Ages: 6+

From R1200

Swag is the big sister to fan favourite L.O.L. Surprise! character, M.C. Swag. Dress Swag in her fierce fashions and fabulous accessories.

Avengers Articulated Electronic Fist

Ages: 5+

From R1,400

Inspired by ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and six light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.





Frozen 2 Elsa Doll

Ages: 3+

From R349

Children can recreate scenes from Disney's Frozen 2 with this classic Elsa doll, complete with her long blonde hair twisted into a braid.





Ms. Monopoly

Ages: 8+

From: R220

Meet Ms. Monopoly: This Breakout Monopoly board game introduces a new character to the Monopoly family, and is a celebration of women entrepreneurs and inventors. Buy inventions by women. Instead of buying properties, players buy some of the things that wouldn't exist without the innovative women who invented them.





Baby Alive Happy Hungry Baby

Ages: 3+

From: R571

She loves to eat. Mix baby’s food with water to make doll food that looks like the real thing. When you give baby her spoon, she opens wide and really eats her doll food. She also giggles, moves, and asks for more. With over 50 sounds and phrases, this sweet baby doll makes feeding and changing time fun for the little ones.





Play-Doh Tootie ice Cream Set

Ages: 3+

Retails for R399.90

Play-Doh continues to captivate children’s imaginations. Picture a land of colourful dreams where unicorns poop Play-Doh ice cream. Meet Tootie, the hilarious unicorn ice cream maker who loves to create silly Play-Doh sundaes. As she dispenses Play-Doh colours, this unicorn toy makes laugh-out-loud sounds and even changes her facial expression.





