For your wholesome listening pleasure: Blue Ivy Carter narrates ‘Hair Love’ audiobook

Blue Ivy Carter has narrated the ‘Hair Love’ audiobook. The eight-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has launched her career in a big way with the audiobook venture, which sees her narrate the story which was originally an Oscar-winning animated short film of the same name by Matthew A. Cherry. Matthew announced the news on Monday, with a nine-second video clip shared to Twitter, in which Blue Ivy could be heard introducing the story. She said in the snippet: “Dreamscape presents ‘Hair Love’, by Matthew A. Cherry. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter.” https://t.co/MSZxGSkZJn pic.twitter.com/wQ8gWl30Oy — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 9, 2020 ‘Hair Love’ is a short story, and tells the tale of an African-American father trying to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

The audiobook is four minutes long, and is available through Audible.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy’s mother, Beyoncé, recently said she "understood her power" once she became a mother.

The ‘Formation’ hitmaker - who also has three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with Jay-Z - admitted motherhood has been her "biggest inspiration”, and said she wants her children to grow up feeling "truly seen and valued”.

She explained: "Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration. It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued. I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family. And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That’s why the film is dedicated to him."