Former ’Top Billing’ presenter Ursula Chikane mourns death of her son

It’s a pain no parent should experience and yet the trauma of losing a child cuts to the bone. Taking to social media this week, former Top Billing and MTN Gladiators presenter Ursula Chikane (formerly Stapelfeldt) shared tragic news with her followers. The TV personality announced the death of her 27-year-old son Mikey. “Our precious boy. My one consolation is that you always knew how much we love you. Born 7 July 1993. Taken from us 8 November 2020. “RIP Mikey,” she wrote, accompanied by a picture of her late son.

Our precious boy. My one consolation is that you always knew how much we love you. Born 7 July 1993. Taken from us 8 November 2020.

RIP Mikey. pic.twitter.com/KAv2vA8RxK — BrownSugar (@UrsulaChikane) November 9, 2020

Although Chikane didn’t reveal the circumstances of Mikey’s death, hours after her initial post, there was an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues in the broadcasting industry.

“I'm so sorry Ursula. My little brother's first anniversary is coming up in 2 weeks Pensive face I know what you are all going through. I'm always just a DM away if you need to chat. This is incredibly tough. I'm so sorry,” wrote fellow broadcaster Rob Forbes.

Power Breakfast presenter Iman Rapetti also offered her condolences with “Beloved, I'm so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful boy. Peace be upon you.”

Comedian Tumi Morake paid her respects, saying: “So sorry for your loss ma. May he rest in eternal peace and may you find peace. Praying for you and your family”.

The Power FM presenter initially hinted that not all was well when she posted a cryptic tweet, saying: “So, this is what a truly shattered heart feels like.”

So, this is what a truly shattered heart feels like💔 — BrownSugar (@UrsulaChikane) November 9, 2020

Hours later, she broke the tragic news of her son’s death.