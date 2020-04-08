Fun Easter activities to do as a family without leaving the house

As the country undergoes a 21-day lockdown, the reality of how it will affect celebrations for the Easter holiday is beginning to set in, especially for children.

Last week, a colleague’s daughter asked her, with much concern, whether the Easter Bunny would be able to visit them and hide chocolate eggs like usual.

The innocent question spurred a rather macabre visual of a life-size bunny clad in a hazmat suit with a basket of eggs dangling over on one arm and a bottle of hand sanitiser clutched by the other paw. As humorous as that visual is, we don't think it'll will come to that.





From crafts to games, here's how to celebrate Easter at home.





1. No-bake chocolate nests





These adorable little nests made from shredded wheat cereal look just like the real thing, plus they’re both delicious to eat and fun to make.





Ingredients





200g milk chocolate

85g shredded wheat cereal

200g mini chocolate eggs





Instructions





Melt the chocolate over a double boiler, until all pieces are combined into a smooth mixture.

Pour chocolate over the shredded wheat cereal, mix until all pieces are well coated.

Spoon mixture into mini cupcake cases, using the back of a spoon to make a small indentation in the centre of each nest.

Place three mini chocolate eggs into each next and leave aside to cool and set.





2. Do an Easter craft





Kids love DIY and these pom pom Easter bunnies are perfect for their next project - as a bonus, it’s bound to keep the “Mom! I’m bored!” tantrums at bay. The end results are perfect for adding a homemade touch to your Easter lunch table setting or bringing something fabulous to your child’s Easter Bonnet.





You will need

Grey and white wool/yarn

A fork with prongs

Black and pink cardboard

Scissors

A stick of glue

All purpose glue (or Wood Glue)

Googly eyes (optional)





WATCH: How to make pom pom Easter bunnies





3. Play Easter games





Your usual Easter holiday plans may be looking a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can’t still enjoy an afternoon of fun and games at home.





WATCH: 12 Easter Party Games for Kids





Easter egg decorating competition: If you have white candy coated eggs, use food colouring to paint patterns onto the egg. Make things a little more competitive by picking the best decorated one.

Egg and spoon race: Mark out 50m using ribbon, rope or any items available that would work to indicate the “start” and “finish” line. The aim of the game is to get from the start to the finish without dropping your egg, if you do, you have to go back to the beginning and start the race again. First one to the finish line wins.





Easter egg hunt: Kids look forward to this activity every Easter. Although you may not have chocolate eggs to hide at home, you can still hide other treats, any will do. Whatever you find, you get to keep and eat.



