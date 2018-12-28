From tasty local treats to shopping boutiques, the village walk at uShaka has a variety on offer. File picture: Gcina Ndwalane

Durban has more to offer than just its glorious beaches. Here is a list of activities to add to your holiday bucket list:



1. Wander through the gardens of Makaranga Garden Lodge





Whether you’re visiting the gardens for a spot of lunch at their stunning cafe that overlooks the pool and canopy of trees, or are just stopping by to see the beautiful garden, visiting is a must these holidays. Check out their Facebook page for more information and updates on specials: www.facebook.com/MakarangaGardenLodge/





2. Have a scoop of artisanal gelato





Durban's first Gelateria, Momenti Artisan Gelato, is nestled among the quirky coffee shops, bars and breweries of Station Drive, a vibrant foodie hotspot. Visit their Instagram page, (@momenti_gelato) to keep updated on opening hours and to see what delicious flavours are available.





3. Have fun at the jungle gyms at People’s Park





Kids will love playing on the swings and slides, climbing on the web of ropes, and racing up the mini rock climbing wall at People’s Park. Scooters and bikes are also available to rent. Entrance to the park is free and there is a cafe nearby. Contact 031 303 5719 for information on opening times during the holiday.





4. See what’s on offer at uShaka’s village walk





The village Walk offers a unique shopping experience. From a wide a range of shops that sell everything from spices to samoosas, beachwear, crafts and so much more, it’s easy to spend a couple of hours marvelling at all there is to see.





5. Go on a game drive





Experience the thrill of the African bush at Tala Game Reserve. Game drives are priced at R310 for adults and R195 for children (between 5 and 12). Visit www.tala.co.za/activities/#game-drive for more information and to make a booking.





6. Go for shisa nyama





4320 Shisa Nyama (Shop 13, Umhlanga Center), prides itself in offering only the best in South African Cuisine. Contact 031 561 7777 for more information.





7. Go go karting





Epic Karting at Galleria Mall have imported the latest karts with Honda engines especially for your enjoyment on their challenging indoor circuits. Individual prices range from R50 to R200. Contact 082 800 1431 or email [email protected]





8. Play a round of paintball





Durban paintball in Durban North is a fun activity for the entire family. Pricing is R120 per person and includes paintball gun/Goggles/jacket and 100 Paintballs. Contact 079 468 3095 to book.





9. Visit Assagay garden centre





Wholesale plants and flower nursery, also wrought iron garden decor and furniture. Have a delicious lunch at the cafe on site near a beautiful water feature. Contact 031 768 1333.





10. Scratch for gemstones





Get lost browsing the shelves of Enchanted Earth Crystal shop which boasts a variety of beautiful crystals and gifts. Kids will have a ball sorting through their scratch patch for gemstones and learning their names and properties. Visit www.facebook.com/enchantedearth.co.za/



