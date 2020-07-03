Funny and feisty? We wonder who Prince George takes after

Prince George is "funny and feisty", according to his godmother. Julia Samuel - a close friend of the late Princess Diana - has described the six-year-old prince as "amazing" and believes Diana would "have loved him so much". Talking about the young Prince on the 'How to Fail with Elizabeth Day' podcast, she said: "He is amazing. He is funny and feisty and cheeky - she would have loved him so much. That's heartbreaking for all of them." The psychotherapist and author also discussed her relationship with Diana, who was a godmother to Julia's son. She said: "She was godmother to my son, so I do to George what she did to us, which is to give impossible toys that are really noisy, take a lot of making.

"So I come in, slightly tipped by the size of the present that William has to spend days putting together and then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises, and lights flashing, and that makes me laugh and it makes George laugh."

Julia also reflected on the outpouring of grief in the UK after Diana's death in 1997, and admitted that she was initially "outraged" by the public's reaction.

She explained: "At the time, I sort of felt outraged that people were crying and wailing when they never met her, it just didn't make sense.

"It took me a few weeks to realise that she was known by people, that they felt they did know and that she represented an aspect of themselves and her vulnerability they connected to and it was an amazing tribute.

"You never think one person can change the world and you see someone like her by being as open and honest and vulnerable and authentic as she was, it changed the world and it changed Great Britain.

"She had a lasting effect on us. Now I feel immensely proud that everybody responded in the way they did, but in those first days it was much more visceral."