Funny tweets about the most embarrassing things children say in public and to teachers

Apart from how expensive, time consuming and hard it is to raise children, they do bring so much joy and laughter. And they can also embarrass you, without even feeling bad about it.

A parent on Twitter shared how her kid embarrassed her at swimming lessons. “Yho abantwana (kids) There’s no bread at home and we are swimming with Cj,he struggled with completing a lap,” said the mother. “The instructor asked him what's wrong today? He replied, “we have no food at home.” The mother’s embarrassing moment prompted others to share their experiences of their little ones putting them in awkward situations.

One social media user said: “My niece told her teacher that mom is an alcoholic when asked what does for a living.” A meeting was called with the parents, teachers and an AA rep to address the matter. The truth? “Mummy works for an alcohol company.” Another one shared a moment that was supposed to be reuniting but turned sour. “My friend went on a week-long trip and when she pulled up to the house her son came running out the front door and shouted mommy there’s no food. Now the neighbours are looking at her sideways because her stories were lit. This child means there are no viennas!” Even when the parents are looking out for the health of their children, the little humans somehow manage to turn it around. An aunt tweeted: “My sister was a health nut, only expensive brown and wholewheat foods, vegetables, cheese sticks, sugar free peanut butter etc. The kids signed up for the school feeding scheme for the white bread and jam, gave their healthy food away and told the teachers they had no food at home.”