Funny tweets about the most embarrassing things children say in public and to teachers
Apart from how expensive, time consuming and hard it is to raise children, they do bring so much joy and laughter.
And they can also embarrass you, without even feeling bad about it.
A parent on Twitter shared how her kid embarrassed her at swimming lessons.
“Yho abantwana (kids) There’s no bread at home and we are swimming with Cj,he struggled with completing a lap,” said the mother. “The instructor asked him what's wrong today? He replied, “we have no food at home.”
The mother’s embarrassing moment prompted others to share their experiences of their little ones putting them in awkward situations.
One social media user said: “My niece told her teacher that mom is an alcoholic when asked what does for a living.” A meeting was called with the parents, teachers and an AA rep to address the matter. The truth? “Mummy works for an alcohol company.”
Another one shared a moment that was supposed to be reuniting but turned sour. “My friend went on a week-long trip and when she pulled up to the house her son came running out the front door and shouted mommy there’s no food. Now the neighbours are looking at her sideways because her stories were lit. This child means there are no viennas!”
Even when the parents are looking out for the health of their children, the little humans somehow manage to turn it around. An aunt tweeted: “My sister was a health nut, only expensive brown and wholewheat foods, vegetables, cheese sticks, sugar free peanut butter etc. The kids signed up for the school feeding scheme for the white bread and jam, gave their healthy food away and told the teachers they had no food at home.”
Even though growing up has its benefits, there's nothing quite as liberating as saying exactly what you think and letting somebody else explain the real story for you.
Take a look at these hilarious tweets that came from this trend.
🤣😂😂😂🤣😂😂 Kenzo once disconnected during his online lesson, when he reconnected said to his teacher “ I’m sorry to disappear we ran out of electricity because my aunt didn’t buy”— Zano’s Mom❤️🌸 (@Ntandous) August 14, 2021
My nephew ticked Covid symptoms and was Isolated for a day at school because he saw his friend doing so. My sisters was called from school to take him for Covid Test. When she got there he was no longer sick. These kids can lie 🚮— Ingane❤️ka♦️Pastor (@mtanaka_mfundis) August 14, 2021
I was browsing thru my gallery with my 4yr old son on my chest,I bumped into some old videos of me smoking hubbly. That gent slowly got off my chest and went to tell my mom that he saw me smoking “dilo tsa malome” malome smokes cigarettes 🚬. I was shouted at for lies 🙂💔🤣— ERICA_RAMATSOMA🦋 (@kananelo_bophel) August 14, 2021
My nephew said he wants to be a security guard when he grows, because he wants to carry a big gun like his aunt(me) that time I work for the Defence Force. The teacher called my sister for a meeting, asking my sister to expose him to other professions— Tshidi (@Tshidi34092142) August 14, 2021