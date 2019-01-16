Not just any Porsche was the insinuation as the billionaire treated his son to a vehicle near double the cost of what he was expecting. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

You might say it's all relative as South African businessman and billionaire Robert Gumede bought his son Matana Robert Junior Gumede a car worth about R3-million after passing matric. Matana's older brother, Themba, put things into perspective on Twitter this week when he wrote, "So as a family we decided to fool my little brother and made him believe that he got the Boxster S. Yes he was happy... But wait and see his reaction to what we ACTUALLY [got] him."

Not just any Porsche was the insinuation as the billionaire treated his son to a vehicle near double the cost of what he was expecting. However, he was always expecting a Porsche.

The yellow Porsche GT3, which retails between R2.8m and R3.3m, was a surprise gift for 18-year-old Matana documented on a video that has been circulating on social media.

In the video, the emotional youngster shares a warm hug with his father. In another video, Gumede is heard warning his son not to do to the Porsche what he did to a Jeep.

Themba, who has about 8 000 followers on Twitter, has also been riding the wave of fame, picturing the sports car fleet at home and sharing news of a road trip to Nelspruit.