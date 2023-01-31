Gigi Hadid reveals ‘really fun’ morning routine with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has a “very mom morning routine” as she explains how they wake up together at the same time and have the same breakfast together. The 27-year-old supermodel is mother to 2-year-old Khai, who she has with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, and explained that the pair wake up at the same time and like to share the same breakfast in the morning.

She said: “Whatever time she’s waking up, I’m waking up. I have a very mom morning routine. I eat whatever Khai’s having. I make her pancakes and sausages every day. “For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan. I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan – each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It’s really fun.” Hadid said she has to “handwrite” her own schedule in order to stay on top of things and ensure she can spend time with her daughter while giving enough attention to her work commitments.