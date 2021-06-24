Gigi Hadid: Simple things are the highlight of motherhood
Gigi Hadid has described her nine-month-old daughter as the "best, most genius thing that’s ever been born".
The 26-year-old model - who has Khai, nine months, with former One Direction star Zayn Malik - has revealed what she loves most about raising her daughter, and described her tot as the "best, most genius thing that’s ever been born".
Gigi - who is one of the world's best-known models - told “Access”: "The highlight I would say is the most simple things.
"Seeing her learn something new every day even if it’s like, picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole, you just think they’re the best, most genius thing that’s ever been born."
Gigi recently admitted her daughter is "lucky" to have Zayn as her dad.
The blonde beauty took to Instagram to post a glowing Father's Day tribute to the singer, revealing that Zayn will do anything to put a smile on Khai's face.
Alongside a photo of them together, Gigi wrote: "Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you [smiling emoji] We love you so much. (sic)"
Prior to that, Gigi revealed she's determined to teach her daughter about her heritage.
The model's father is Palestinian and her mother is Dutch, while Zayn was born to a British-Pakistani father and an English mother, and Gigi is keen to educate their daughter about their heritage.
She said: "We think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it's something that's really important to us, but it's also something that we first experienced ourselves. Because both of our parents are their own heritage.
"We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, ‘Oh damn, I'm the bridge!'
"That's not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through. It's something I've always thought about my whole life."