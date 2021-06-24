Gigi Hadid: Simple things are the highlight of motherhood

Gigi Hadid has described her nine-month-old daughter as the "best, most genius thing that’s ever been born". The 26-year-old model - who has Khai, nine months, with former One Direction star Zayn Malik - has revealed what she loves most about raising her daughter, and described her tot as the "best, most genius thing that’s ever been born".

Gigi - who is one of the world's best-known models - told “Access”: "The highlight I would say is the most simple things. "Seeing her learn something new every day even if it’s like, picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole, you just think they’re the best, most genius thing that’s ever been born." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Gigi recently admitted her daughter is "lucky" to have Zayn as her dad. The blonde beauty took to Instagram to post a glowing Father's Day tribute to the singer, revealing that Zayn will do anything to put a smile on Khai's face. Alongside a photo of them together, Gigi wrote: "Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you [smiling emoji] We love you so much. (sic)"

Prior to that, Gigi revealed she's determined to teach her daughter about her heritage. The model's father is Palestinian and her mother is Dutch, while Zayn was born to a British-Pakistani father and an English mother, and Gigi is keen to educate their daughter about their heritage.