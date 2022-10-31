Girl, 9, reportedly admitted to Bulawayo hospital for being 33 weeks pregnant

A nine-year-old girl, who is 33 weeks pregnant, was reportedly admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH). The child, who is about one month away from giving birth, is being monitored by a team of specialist doctors and nurses, owing to the delicate nature of the pregnancy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reports have indicated that the nine-year-old is from Tsholotsho District in Matabeleland North Province. Officials from the Department of Social Welfare in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare are investigating the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy. Sources said she could have been raped and impregnated by a “close person”, hence the investigations that also involve the police.

Last week, a Sunday News crew visited the UBH and spoke to the acting chief executive officer of the institution, Dr Harrison Rambanapasi, who confirmed the matter but could not share finer details. He said the girl had conceived when she was eight. That was made possible by a rare condition of precocious puberty (development of sexual maturation earlier than the normal age). Dr Rambanapasi said, ordinarily, puberty should start at 11 years.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Yes, I can confirm that we have such a case at the hospital, and she is being seen by various specialists who are assisting her,” he said. The acting CEO said this was the first time he had come across such a case, arguing that for most of those in the medical profession, it was something they come across only in medical journals. Related video:

Story continues below Advertisement

“Books of medicine talk about a nine-year-old who has delivered before, but that is a very long time ago and not in this country, but, for me, this is a first in my career, the youngest I had seen earlier was a 12-year-old, a victim of sexual abuse.