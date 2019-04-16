Described as the most family-friendly motor sport in the world today, the show kicks of in South Africa this month.

Candice Jolly enjoys sport fishing, horseback riding and racing. She also collects seashells.

But on the monster tracks she’s a calculated machine.

The show, The Juggernaut Monster Jam, which tears through South Africa this April and May is a world class family-friendly outing featuring athletes, male and female, who have mastered, not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 4 500kg machines.

Backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds of up to 110 km an hour makes for jaw-dropping, live motor sports action and I have to admit the opportunity to have my young boys see women doing just that, offers it’s own special kind of glee.

Described as the most family-friendly motor sport in the world today, the show kicks of in South Africa at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on Saturday, April 20 followed by Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, April 27 and ending at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday, May 4.

The show will feature eight of the world’s most famous Monster Jam trucks, including Monster Jam World Finals champions Grave Digger and Max-D.

Candice Jolly is one of the awesome female drivers at Juggernaut Monster Truck coming our way.

Monster Energy, Gas Monkey Garage, Megaladon, Zombie, El Toro Loco and Monster Mutt Dalmatian join the larger than life spectacular that takes place on specially-designed tracks that optimise mobility so the most recognisable trucks in the world can go head to head in wheelies, donuts, obstacle course racing and freestyle competitions pushing the Monster Jam trucks to their limits.

Jolly, whose favourite city so far has been Spain, won her first stadium racing event in San Antonio in 2015 and in 2016 won her first stadium freestyle event in the same city.

It might be difficult to spot her on the track though, her signature are crazy, colourful socks.

She drives Monster Mutt Dalmatian. Jolly and her family started a nonprofit called Showtime Riding Academy and Rescue in 2008 – www.showtimeracingacademy.com.

While her favourite aspect of the show is meeting fans at the famous “pit party”; what we’re waiting to see is El Toro Loco - the raging bull who can smell fear

Apart from Jolly I’ll have my eye out for Driver Becky McDonough, who holds the 2013 Arena Wheelie of the Year title.

If you’re keen, be sure to look up the Pit Party family option and special family prices at computicket.