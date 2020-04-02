Good news for Harry Potter fans; JK Rowling offers free audio books for online lessons

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

London - Her most famous creation spent years being bored living under the stairs – until he discovered the wizarding world. And now JK Rowling is bringing the magic of Harry Potter to children stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown. The author, 54, has unveiled Harry Potter At Home featuring information and activities about the world of Hogwarts. This month families can also get Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – the first novel in the wizarding series – for free as an audiobook or eBook through the hub. "The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic," Rowling said. "I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time."

The Harry Potter At Home hub, hosted on WizardingWorld.com, is "an online space for younger children to discover the magic of Harry Potter" either on their own or reading and listening with an adult.

Wizarding Wednesdays will provide "creative and craft activities, quizzes and fun things to do for parents and carers".

Prior to this, Rowling and her team had already made all seven Harry Potter books available for teachers carrying out online classes. Now the online Harry Potter resources have grown, with the first book being made available for free on Audible and OverDrive, ScreenRant reported.

Neil Blair, founder of Rowling’s agency The Blair Partnership, said: "The Harry Potter books have always been a refuge, comfort and escape for readers, and right now we need reading for pleasure more than ever."

Daily Mail