Good Samaritan on a mission to help Cape Town dad buy a home

These uncertain times are affecting every part of our lives, and people everywhere are worried about the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has on their finances. For Lusindiso Malgas, 27, this time has given him the opportunity to be creative about how he makes his money and feeds his family. Instead of sitting at home, “Mr Smile” has taken to the streets to make people smile with his funny placards while making money out of it. The father of three, who is originally from Sterkstroom in Eastern Cape, stands at Cape Town’s Blouberg and Tableview area, collecting money from the motorist and that’s how his family has been surviving each day. Malgas’s main aim is to make people laugh during these rough times.

A good Samaritan, Brendan Cottle saw how Malgas impacted his life through his smile and wanted to share it with the rest of the world, while also making his dream of becoming a homeowner through a crowdfund.

“I intend to show Cape Town how Lusindiso and his smile impacted me. I hope it can do the same for others,” said Cottle.

The dream is to raise enough funds for Lusindiso, to place him in a position to purchase a house for him and his family.

Cottle has started a crowdfund on Backabudy called Help Lusindiso Buy A House

In the meantime when you see Malgas on the street, he wants you to know that you can smile and make someone else smile.

Take a look at some of his work.