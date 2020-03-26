Google, Pick n Pay launch educational tools to keep pupils connected

With around half of the world’s student population unable to attend school, educators are facing the challenge of teaching remotely at an unprecedented scale.

Google has therefore announced two new resources to help teachers and students stay connected - a resource for educators called Teach From Home and a Distance Learning Fund.

Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools from across Google for Education which aims to help teachers keep teaching even when they’re not in the classroom.

To start off, the site is providing an overview of distance learning, including information on how to teach online, make lessons accessible to students, and collaborate with other educators.

Built with the support and cooperation of the Unesco Institute for Information Technologies in Education, Google says Teach From Home is an evolving resource. Google is continuing to speak to teachers and partners to get feedback on what is most useful so they can build on and improve this.