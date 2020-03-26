Google, Pick n Pay launch educational tools to keep pupils connected
With around half of the world’s student population unable to attend school, educators are facing the challenge of teaching remotely at an unprecedented scale.
Google has therefore announced two new resources to help teachers and students stay connected - a resource for educators called Teach From Home and a Distance Learning Fund.
Teach From Home is a central hub of information, tips, training and tools from across Google for Education which aims to help teachers keep teaching even when they’re not in the classroom.
To start off, the site is providing an overview of distance learning, including information on how to teach online, make lessons accessible to students, and collaborate with other educators.
Built with the support and cooperation of the Unesco Institute for Information Technologies in Education, Google says Teach From Home is an evolving resource. Google is continuing to speak to teachers and partners to get feedback on what is most useful so they can build on and improve this.
Teach From Home is currently available in English, with downloadable toolkits available in Danish, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic and Polish, and additional languages coming soon.
South African retailer Pick n Pay has launched 30 days free to access to CAPS-aligned educational materials. Access to Pick n Pay School Club will allow parents access to workbooks and support materials for three grades.
We’re giving Smart Shoppers 30 days’ FREE access to CAPS-aligned educational materials from Pick n Pay School Club! Register online and get access to workbooks and support materials for up to three grades. 📝— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) March 25, 2020
Shoppers are directed to a link to register on the Pick n Pay School Club.