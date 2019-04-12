Kit met his wife Rose when they played on-screen lovers on Game of Thrones. Picture: Reuters

Kit Harington wants to be a father. The 32-year-old actor has expressed a wish to start a family with his wife Rose Leslie, and he dubbed his experience on hit HBO fantasy drama show Game of Thrones as only the second “most important job” he’ll ever take on, after a venture into fatherhood.

Speaking about the show’s upcoming eighth and final season, Kit said: “The most important job I’ll ever have is about to finish … Well, not the most. Hopefully, I’ll be a father.”

Kit met his wife Rose when they played on-screen lovers on Game of Thrones - as his character Jon Snow fell in love with her Ygritte, before she was killed off in season three - but the Hollywood hunk doesn’t think they’ll be able to work together again because it would “hard to work opposite” his spouse.

He added to InStyle magazine: “I think almost the worst thing about falling in love with Rose and marrying her is that it’s going to be very hard to work with her again. Working opposite her was one of the highlights of my life and career. I don’t know when, if ever, I’m going to get to do that again, because we’re married now, and it’s hard to work opposite your wife.”

Meanwhile, Kit recently said he and Rose were “tethered” together by the show, and are looking forward to enjoying its "final hurrah” when it begins to air season eight on Sunday.

He said: "I said to Rose the other night, I was like, 'We've been tethered by this show, a long time we've loved it.' And now we get to enjoy the final hurrah."